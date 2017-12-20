Manu Tuilagi was cited for a dangerous tackle today, leading to his Lions team-mate Brian O'Driscoll complaining that rugby has 'gone soft'.

Tuilagi, 26, faces being banned immediately for a minimum of two weeks. The incident occurred in his comeback match after three months out following knee surgery — the latest injury problem to blight his career.

Former Ireland captain O'Driscoll said on Twitter: 'I think the game has gone soft if we're picking up on marginal collisions like the Manu Tuilagi tackle he's been cited for.'

The Leicester Tigers centre faces a disciplinary committee in London on Wednesday after he allegedly tackled Munster flanker Chris Cloete high on Sunday.

Tuilagi would feel aggrieved if suspended because the hit looked innocuous. If he is found guilty, a low-end offence carries a two-week suspension while mid-range is six weeks, which would threaten Tuilagi's Six Nations selection for England.