Gloucester are confident that a police investigation will exonerate head coach Johan Ackermann and his son, Ruan, who were involved in a nightclub altercation that left a man needing hospital treatment.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning (local time) in Cheltenham following the club's 69-12 victory over Zebre in the Challenge Cup.

Images emerged on social media of a man sporting several facial wounds with a relative alleging that the man was "beaten up" by a group including the Ackermanns and an unidentified Gloucester player in an "unprovoked" assault.

As well as viewing the CCTV footage, Gloucester are understood to have the support of the nightclub owner and head doorman in the competing accounts of events.

The club firmly believe that Ackermann acted with restraint in the face of severe provocation.

The possibility of pursuing legal action against the accusers was considered at one juncture.

But as with the alleged Ben Stokes incident, it illustrates the dangers that professional sportsmen expose themselves to while drinking in public spaces.

Gloucester will not ban any future team social gatherings and deny that it is indicative of a drinking culture within the club.

On the pitch, Ackermann has rejuvenated Gloucester's fortunes since arriving from the Lions, the South African Super franchise, in the summer, guiding the club to second in the league.

Ruan Ackermann is tackled by Vaea Fifita in the match between the Barbarians and the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Ruan has played a starring role in that renaissance and the No 8 was crowned Aviva Premiership Player of the Month for November.

Even if the club are confident that the police will press no charges against any employee, it serves as an unwelcome distraction ahead of their Aviva Premiership match against Wasps on Saturday.

"Gloucestershire Constabulary is investigating a report of an incident which happened at the 21 Club in Regent Street, Cheltenham, in the early hours of Sunday morning, 17 December," a police statement read.

"The allegation is that there was an altercation between two groups of men during which one of the men sustained facial injuries. The incident was reported just before 1.30am. Police officers arrived shortly afterwards but all those involved had left the scene.

"Investigating officers will be examining CCTV footage this week and speaking to witnesses. No-one has been arrested."