TJ Perenara's All Blacks jersey is expected to raise as much as $5000 for his stricken mate, kick-boxer Ra Redden.

The halfback is auctioning off the jersey he wore in a Rugby Championship test against Argentina this year on TradeMe, with all proceeds to be donated to Redden who was seriously injured in a Muay Thai bout over the weekend.

A Timaru bidder, the self-proclaimed biggest collector in the country, told the Herald he was expecting Perenara's jersey to sell "for about four and a half, five thousand".

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, claims to have a jersey collection worth more than $100,000.

Advertisement

Read more:

"I've got about fifty or sixty All Blacks jerseys that I've collected for over thirty years," he said.

"I was keen on this one because I don't have a 2017 one and I try to get one from each year.

"I have most styles covered … I've probably got the most white jerseys, the All Blacks only wore white jerseys on about eight occasions I think and I've got about five of them."

His collection dates back to 1924, he said.

"I actually think this one will go for about four and a half, five thousand I reckon.

"I think it'll go pretty high, it's obviously for a good cause so the more they can get the better."

Read more: Kick boxer fighting serious injuries after freak accident

Redden fractured and twisted one of his vertebrae during a light middleweight title fight and has since been put into an induced coma.

Perenara said he would donate all the profits to Redden and his family in support of "the difficult journey ahead".

By Friday afternoon, the listing had more than 46,000 page views, over 100 bids and was selling at $3000.

The auction closes tonight at 8:30pm.