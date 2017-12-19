TJ Perenara's All Blacks jersey is expected to raise as much as $5000 for his stricken mate, kick-boxer Ra Redden.

The halfback is auctioning off the jersey he wore in a Rugby Championship test against Argentina this year on TradeMe, with all proceeds to be donated to Redden who was seriously injured in a Muay Thai bout over the weekend.

A Timaru bidder, the self-proclaimed biggest collector in the country, told the Herald he was expecting Perenara's jersey to sell "for about four and a half, five thousand".

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, claims to have a jersey collection worth more than $100,000.

"I've got about fifty or sixty All Blacks jerseys that I've collected for over thirty years," he said.

"I was keen on this one because I don't have a 2017 one and I try to get one from each year.

"I have most styles covered … I've probably got the most white jerseys, the All Blacks only wore white jerseys on about eight occasions I think and I've got about five of them."

This past Saturday (16 December) my long time friend Ra Redden was competing in Muay Thai when he was involved in a freak accident, fracturing and twisting one of his vertebrae. He is currently in the Burwood Spinal Unit in Christchurch for specialised care. We are unsure of the long-term prognosis at this point. Our community is devastated. As well as making a donation with my family to Ra’s Give A Little page, I am auctioning off a test jersey to raise additional funds to go towards supporting Ra and his whānau. The journey ahead will be difficult, but any support we can provide will help. Please click the link in my bio to see the Trade Me auction and a link to the Give A Little page. I know it’s a tough time of year to be giving financially, but anything you can give to support my mate would be so much appreciated. Please share this far and wide!! Kia kaha Ra, aroha nui ki a koe, we are all behind you my bro. WHO, WHO, WHO ARE WE? WE ARE THE BOYS FROM TITAHI!

His collection dates back to 1924, he said.

"I actually think this one will go for about four and a half, five thousand I reckon.

"I think it'll go pretty high, it's obviously for a good cause so the more they can get the better."

Redden fractured and twisted one of his vertebrae during a light middleweight title fight and has since been put into an induced coma.

Perenara said he would donate all the profits to Redden and his family in support of "the difficult journey ahead".

By Friday afternoon, the listing had more than 46,000 page views, over 100 bids and was selling at $3000.

The auction closes tonight at 8:30pm.