An infographic released by the All Blacks today revealed insightful information on the team's successful 2017 season.

This year the All Blacks scored 67 tries, made 1821 tackles with a 87 percent success rate, and scored 20 penalty goals.

📈 7244 metres, 2254 passes and 501 total Test points; take a look back at the 2017 All Blacks year in numbers.



FULL INFOGRAPHIC: https://t.co/tD2WQaRTv5 #TeamAllBlacks pic.twitter.com/FyvrZZdBZo — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) December 18, 2017

The current world champions scored 501 test points with a 81 percent win rate.

Rieko Ioane. Photo / Getty

Rieko Ioane was labelled a player standout ranking highest in both number of clean breaks and tries. Ioane made 34 breaks and scored 10 tries.

Beauden Barrett. Photo / Getty

Beauden Barrett ranked highest in total points scored, scoring 168 points this season, more than triple the amount of second ranked Ioane who scored 50.

Sam Whitelock. Photo / Getty

The most tackles were made by Sam Whitelock who made 182 tackles, followed by Sam Cane who made 142.

Over the season the team ran 7,244 meters and travelled 65,814 kilometres across seven countries.

The infographic also highlighted some key All Black history and reflected on the team's test results over the past five years.