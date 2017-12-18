French club Clermont Auvergne are seeking the signature of Blues midfielder George Moala according to media reports.

Moala, 27, has been named in the Blues squad for next season, but could leave for France afterwards because his hopes of playing another test for the All Blacks are all but over.

Moala has played four tests, but has been overtaken by Anton Lienert-Brown, Ngani Laumape and Jack Goodhue; Sonny Bill Williams and Ryan Crotty are the All Blacks' midfield incumbents.

Moala played well on debut in Samoa in 2015 – scoring a try in the victory – but failed to make the World Cup squad. He shone again against Wales in Dunedin last year and played two more tests in 2016 against South Africa in Durban and Ireland in Chicago.

Advertisement

At his best, Moala is extremely hard to stop close to the line and has improved his distribution skills, but players such as Lienert-Brown and Goodhue are regarded by the selectors as having wider skillsets.