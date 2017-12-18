All Blacks and Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara is auctioning off one of his game-worn All Blacks jerseys to support injured kick boxer Ra Redden.

Redden fractured and twisted one of his vertebrae, putting pressure on his spinal cord and received emergency surgery to relieve the pressure at Wellington Hospital after falling mid-fight.

Redden, known as Razor in the ring, was competing for the Light Middleweight title at the Honour 15 Muay Thai event on Saturday when he received the injuries.

To help with what was expected to be a long road to recovery, Perenara, Redden's long-time friend, will sell his jersey from the All Blacks match against Argentina in Buneos Aires in September this year and donate the profits.

In the auction post on TradeMe, Perenara said "the journey ahead will be difficult, but any support we can provide will help."

The winner can also have it signed by Perenara at no extra cost.