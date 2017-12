New Zealand Fijians player Eparama Sailo delighted the crowd in Auckland at the World Condor Sevens with some running magic as the NZ Fiji side beat the Cook Islands 34-7.

After nonchalantly turning his back to his opponent, the NZ Fijian player sold a cheeky dummy before pirouetting his way past the last Cook Islands defender to cap off an easy victory.

The highlight try was Sailo's second of the game.