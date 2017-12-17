Forgotten Kiwi rugby player Isa Nacewa has become the hero for Irish side Leinster after carrying them to victory in the European Champions Cup.

The 35-year-old put in a man of the match performance to lead his Leinster side to a 22-17 comeback win over English champions Exeter.

The New Zealand born Leinster captain landed 17 points which included five penalties to help his side overcome a 17-3 deficit.

The victory has all but secured the Dublin side a place in the cup quarter finals.

Speaking after the game, head coach Leo Cullen raved about his captain and former teammate.

"He's a remarkable individual, Isa. I think he retired from the game five years ago!

"It's pretty incredible what the guy is able to do. Step up, kick the goals and lead the team. He's pretty much doing it all. It's off the back of a six-day turnaround. He had surgery not so long ago. It was a pretty incredible effort from him."

The inspired performance comes at the back of a storied career for the Kiwi veteran.

In 2013, Nacewa announced that he would be hanging up his boots and leave Leinster to return to New Zealand for family reasons.

But after a brief spell as television commentator and mental skills coach with the Blues, the experienced utility back was once again lured back to Leinster in April 2015 and has been there ever since.

At the time of re-signing with Leinster, Nacewa said he felt he still had something to give.

"I spent five brilliant seasons there both on and off the pitch and while the decision to leave was right at the time, I also feel now that at 32 years I've still got something to give. If I didn't grab this opportunity, there will always be a sense of 'what if'."

More than two years later, Nacewa is still going strong as he hopes to lead his Leinster side to European Cup glory.