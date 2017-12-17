Julian Savea has admitted that he has thought about a potential switch to rugby league.

The storming All Blacks winger is contracted to New Zealand Rugby until the end of 2019 but has fallen out of favour with national selectors after a lacklustre Super Rugby season.

The 27-year-old who has scored 46 tries in 54 tests for New Zealand, said the thought of switching codes has never left his mind.

"It's always been in the back of my mind," Savea told Newshub.

"I haven't had any reason to leave rugby, I'd definitely think about it.

"You can't not think about it and not say no straight away, weigh up the pros and cons and what's best for my family."

He admitted that being dropped was tough to deal with but it isn't something that would stop him from working towards getting back to top form.

"I guess it can play a lot on your mind.

"Especially with the confidence do you start believing you're not good enough or stay stuff it and work harder and work your butt off.

"For me it's just I like the challenges, I've had adversity before, I just can't wait to get the season started."

While it may not have been the best year professionally, Savea said he was enjoying life after he and his partner Fatima welcomed their first child together earlier this month.

Savea is still uncertain about his future with the All Blacks but is gunning for a re-call.

"That's the ultimate goal but I can't focus on that. I just need to play good footy and enjoy my rugby as I have been. I'm looking forward to next year and getting in good shape," he told the Herald.

For now, Savea is doing all he can. He finished 2017 on the right note, back in his happy place enjoying rugby again after playing a major role in Wellington winning the Mitre 10 Cup Championship division, and playing against the All Blacks for the Barbarians at Twickenham.

"If I was to sum it up it was having fun again. I've really enjoyed my time with the Lions and it was a special moment playing for the Baabaas against the All Blacks. It was an experience I'll never forget. It was a good tour."