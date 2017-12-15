Sonny Bill Williams has taken to social media to fire back at fans after copping criticism earlier this week.

Williams was slammed by fans after posting a snap of his wife Alana and their eldest daughter Imaan cruising around Rarotonga in a roofless convertible car.

The photo looks relatively innocent until people noticed his toddler daughter isn't strapped into a car seat, causing schools of people to comment disapprovingly.

Read more: Lima Sopoaga defends Sonny Bill Williams after controversy

After receiving a barrage of critical comments, Williams posted a photo of him and his daughter Imaan - who this time was safely strapped into a car seat - with the caption: "We're home safe & sound. Thanks for all your concerns."

Fans commented on his initial Instagram post saying: "Don't wanna be a total mum but seriously - car seat dude!"

Another wrote: "Family comes first but no car seats - come on sonny u should know better."

And another: "Where is the carseat...she's not big enough for a seatbelt either..bcos she's small that seatbelt can cause spinal injuries...can't buy back time mate."

Grateful 😊❤️🙌🏾

A post shared by Sonny Bill Williams (@sonnybillwilliams) on

Among those who came to Williams' defence was All Black teammate Lima Sopoaga who posted a photo to Twitter to argue that Williams' indiscretion is not a big deal in Rarotonga.

