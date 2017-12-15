Powerhouse English forward Maro Itoje is expected to recover from a fractured jaw in time to play in next year's Six Nations.

The 23-year-old had two plates inserted in his face after sustaining an injury in Saracens' loss to Harlequins this month.

While he was expected to be in doubt for selection for England's Six Nations squad, Saracens have said Itoje will require a maximum of four weeks of rehabilitation.

Read more

England's Maro Itoje facing race to be fit for Six Nations after suffering fractured jaw

Eddie Jones: I blame myself for England's defeat

Red face for Six Nations as major sponsors sidestep the pride of northern hemisphere rugby

Advertisement

Saracens' director of rugby Mark McCall told the BBC Itoje "went to see the specialist who said a maximum of six weeks and he's already done a week and a half".

Itoje, who has 14 caps, started every match as Eddie Jones' England side won the 2017 Six Nations title, but only featured in two autumn tests as his playing time was managed.