2017 produced a year full of weird and wonderful sports stories that have dominated headlines at the New Zealand Herald.

Here's the third 'most clicked' sports story by you, the readers, from the past 12 months.

Mr and Mrs McCaw celebrate with friends

In January, one of the greatest rugby players in the sport's history tied the knot with the country's most high-profile hockey player in what was described as "one of the nation's most anticipated weddings".

Former Black Sticks star Gemma Flynn became Mrs McCaw as she wed 148-test, two-time World Cup-winning former All Black captain Richie in a private ceremony in Wanaka at the beginning of the year.

The event garnered huge media interest across the country, and the couple remain one of New Zealand's highest profile romantic duos.

