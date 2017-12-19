2017 produced a year full of weird and wonderful sports stories that have dominated headlines at the New Zealand Herald.

Here's the fourth 'most clicked' sports story by you, the readers, from the past 12 months.

The secret Piri Weepu kept from NZ Rugby

A hero of the 2011 Rugby World Cup, Piri Weepu revealed to the public a secret that he had been holding onto for many years in July.



Speaking to ESPN, the 34-year-old said that he used to use his middle names Awahou Tihou to secretly play for his rugby league club Wainuiomata Lions less than 24 hours after featuring for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby.



If caught, the repercussions could have been severe for the now-retired halfback, who last played for Wairarapa Bush in the Heartland Championship this season.



Fortunately for both him and New Zealand rugby fans, then-All Blacks coach Graham Henry never found out, and he went on to play a starring role in the All Blacks' 2011 World Cup victory.

