All Blacks captain Kieran Read is set for back surgery and could miss the start of next year's Super Rugby season.

Read is heading for the operating table to fix a dodgy disc in his back that forced him out of the final test of the year against Wales in Cardiff.

Originally diagnosed as a hip flex issue, Read was confined to bed during stages of the final week of the All Blacks northern tour.

It's a position he will become familiar with in his recovery from surgery.

Advertisement

Read, a talented cricketer at school, plans to pass the time watching the Black Caps.

Sam Whitelock assumed the All Blacks captaincy in Read's absence and will again perform the leadership role with the Crusaders.