Outgoing Rugby Australia boss Bill Pulver has announced the governing body is bidding for the 2027 World Cup as well as the 2021 women's global showpiece.

Australia hasn't hosted a World Cup since the 2003 tournament, in which the Wallabies lost to England in the final in Sydney.

Australia co-hosted the first-ever Rugby World Cup in 1987 with New Zealand and is up against South Africa and Argentina for the 2027 edition.

Japan is hosting the 2019 Rugby World Cup and France was recently selected to host the 2023 tournament, edging Ireland and South Africa for the rights.

The women's global tournament was launched in 1991, but has never been held in the southern hemisphere.

"The women's World Cup is growing from strength to strength off the back of an incredible tournament in Ireland this year and given Australia's track record in hosting major events, we are supremely confident of delivering a tournament like no other in 2021," RA chairman Cameron Clyne said in a statement Wednesday.

New Zealander Raelene Castle was yesterday announced as Pulver's replacement, and will begin her role new role in January.

