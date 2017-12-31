The summer holidays are for many, a favourite time of year. But for some, this holiday season is more special, or a bit different, than usual. Or both. In a Herald series, Our First Summer, we are profiling people who are celebrating their first summer with a change in their lives.

Rugby is more than chasing a ball of air around a paddock for brothers Tain and Brody Lam.

The Samoan New Zealanders share a pride and passion for the country on their chest and the name on their back.

Tain Lam, 24, is an Auckland policeman who has played rugby sevens for Manu Samoa in the last two years.

Younger brother Brody, 22, is following in his footsteps - having made the squad and hoping to debut this year.

"Putting on the Samoan jersey for the first time was a proud moment for me.

"It was a pretty surreal feeling playing alongside the likes of Tim Nanai-Williams, who I had only ever seen on TV," Tain Lam said.

Brothers Tain and Brody Lam hope to kit up alongside each other for Samoa. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Brody Lam said he would grasp any opportunity he gets with both hands.

"Not many people can say they've represented their country before.

"Coming from a big family, times weren't always easy when we were young and opportunities were scarce.

"It's an indescribable blessing for me to represent not only my family, but my village and my country," he said.

Both started playing in the junior divisions at Massey Rugby Club and have had vastly different careers since.

Tain Lam studied at Mount Albert Grammar until year 10 before heading to Saint Peter's College for years 11 and 12.

Moving back to Mount Albert Grammar for year 13, together he and brother Brody Lam played first XV together - it was the first time they had played together he said.

Brodie Lam tries to evade a tackle by a Saint Kentigern player in 2012. Photo / Natalie Slade

After high school Brody Lam moved to Australia to play for the Newcastle Knights in the Under 20's Holden Cup rugby league competition.

"(I was) fresh out of school with only having Facebook or FaceTime to contact my parents, like any young person would feel - it was a huge leap out of my comfort zone.

"More than anything I was grateful for the opportunity I was given and was supported by a good team who made sure I was pushed to my limits," Lam said.

This year the brothers played for Eden Rugby Club together - the first time playing together in the 15-man format of the game since high school.

Tain Lam works full-time and will continue throughout the holidays.

He has to take leave from work to play for Manu Samoa.

Brody Lam is following his brother Tain Lam's footsteps in playing for Manu Samoa. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

"In the past they've been based in Samoa so you more or less have to live over there.

"It's pretty full on," Lam said.

The boys "very proud" father, Gus Lam, said they were prepared for success young.

"The most important thing for them to enable their goals or dreams is preparation at a young age.

"Being able to store it in their system and learning to be able to use it when the time comes," Lam said.

Moving back to Auckland in November last year, Brody Lam's devotes most of his time to training, either on the field or off it.

He added the festive season was no time to get lazy with a quick turnaround to rugby.

"We go back into Samoa camp on the 3rd of January I think, then we're getting ready for Sydney and Hamilton.

"There's always sacrifices wherever you go," he said, encouraging people to chase their dreams with intent.

"Find enjoyment in what you do, if you don't have that motivation you're not going to go that far."

"Set your goals high and aim to achieve them - anything is certainly possible," brother Tain Lam said.