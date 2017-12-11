Netball New Zealand chairman John Bongard has no doubt Kiwi administrator Raelene Castle will bring drive and passion to the helm at Rugby Australia.

The pair worked together when castle was the cheif executive of Netball New Zealand and Bongard said, having seen her in action, there was a simple answer to why she was so sought after.

"She's incredibly organised and smart. She's got a good brain and she's passionate about sport, she comes from quite a strong sporting family, and that's part of it."

"She's one of those people who is really passionate about what she does."

Bongard also said Castle was someone who was always willing to help an organisation in need of direction.

She signed on as a trustee for The Rising Foundation - an organisation created by Bongard to help students in years 9, 10 and 11 to unlock and develop their full potential.

Bongard said he was well aware of Castle's reported new role in Australia and said he had no doubt she would excel if the reports were confirmed.

"It would come as no surprise to see it, and I think Rugby Australia would be lucky to have her."

Raelene Castle spent six years at the helm of Netball New Zealand before being named the first female chief executive in NRL history when she joined the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2013.

After stepping away from her role with the Bulldogs earlier this year, Castle has remained involved in rugby league and was part of a two-person panel announced to dissect the Kiwis failed Rugby League World Cup camapign.

In August, Pulver announced he would be stepping away from the top role at Rugby Australia once a suitable replacement was found, and multiple news outlets have reported Castle will be his successor.

If confirmed, Castle would become the first female boss of any of the national governing bodies of the four major football codes in Australia.