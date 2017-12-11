The All Blacks will face South Africa next year at a ground they haven't lost at since 1970.

The Springboks will host the Rugby Championship winners at Pretoria's Loftus Versfeld in October next year, a venue that hasn't hosted the two old rivals since 2006. The All Blacks were comfortable 45-26 winners that day.

New Zealand have won five straight in Pretoria going back to the 1995 World Cup when they defeat Scotland in pool play. Their only defeat at the ground as a 17-6 loss during the 1970 tour of South Africa.

The All Blacks will host South Africa at Westpac Stadium in September, a ground in which the Springboks have won.

South Africa will also host the Wallabies in Port Elizabeth and Argentina at Kings Park in Durban.