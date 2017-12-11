Former All Black Alama Ieremia has been appointed as Auckland rugby coach for the next three years.

Ieremia, 47, will take over the role fulltime in January as he tries to improve the fortunes of a side that finished second bottom in the premiership division of this year's national provincial championship.

He says he will be looking at how to bring through Auckland's up-and-coming talent and mixing that with their Super Rugby experience.

"Auckland rugby is steeped in history," he said.

"The size of the union, the challenges of getting the best out of our players — these are some of the things that attracted me to the job and I'm really excited about it."

Auckland Rugby Union chief executive Jarrod Bear said the appointment came after an extensive global recruitment process.

Bear said Ieremia, who replaces Nick White, had experience across NPC, Super and international rugby.

"[He] has a clear vision and professional attitude which will position him well in leading the future success of the Mitre 10 Cup team," he said.

A midfield back, Ieremia played 40 matches, including 30 tests, for the All Blacks.

His coaching CV includes stints as assistant coach at Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath under Eddie Jones, Wellington under Jamie Joseph, and the Hurricanes under Colin Cooper and Mark Hammett.

He became coach of Manu Samoa in 2016, resigning four months ago after the team finished bottom in the Pacific Nations Cup.

- NZN