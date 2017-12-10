The All Blacks Sevens side face Argentina in the final of the world series tournament in Cape Town this morning.

New Zealand has shocked world series champions and hosts South Africa 19-12 in the Cup semi finals after edging England 17-12 in the quarters.

Tim Mikkelson, Vilimoni Koroi and Joe Webber scored for the All Blacks Sevens who rallied from 12-7 down at halftime.

New Zealand haven't won a men's title since March 2016, when they defeated South Africa in the final of the Vancouver Sevens.

Advertisement

The final gets underway at 6.45am.