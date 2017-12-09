It was an interesting year for the All Blacks - not a great one by their standards. NZ Herald rugby writers Liam Napier and Patrick McKendry assess the season that was.

1. Biggest All Blacks flop

Napier: Second Lions test

It should have been the series sealer. Up 1-0, and even after the 25th minute red card the All Blacks had the Lions on the rack. Uncharacteristically, the All Blacks shelved any attacking ambitions, and with no other option left the Lions ran the ball in the final quarter to force a decider. The only consolation came in the form of probably the best atmosphere New Zealand rugby has seen.

McKendry: Third Lions test

The deciding test and one which would be won by the All Blacks (most people, and the vast majority of New Zealanders, thought). Instead, after finishing second a week earlier in Wellington, a test the All Blacks should have won despite the absence of Sonny Bill Williams for nearly three quarters of it, an error-ridden performance at Eden Park finished in a draw. Series result: an unsatisfactory tie. What made it worse was the strange reversal of a penalty in front of the posts in the final minutes, which, had Beauden Barrett kicked it, would have won the test and the series for the All Blacks. A penalty for offside was changed by referee Romain Poite to a scrum for accidental offside and the reasoning behind it has never been explained and probably never will be. Both teams acquitted themselves well afterwards and Lions coach Warren Gatland had a bit of fun with his comedy clown nose, so it wasn't all bad.





2. After his 2017, the player the All Blacks can't do without at the next World Cup is…

Napier:

Advertisement

Doubling down on Ben and Aaron Smith.

This year we learned just how much of a loss Ben is. Damian McKenzie is not, and may never, ready to be the starting fullback in a World Cup knockout match. You need a clam, experienced head at the back. Smith gives you that, and so much more. With Aaron, the gap between him and the rest appears to be widening again. On form Tawera Kerr-Barlow finished 2017 as New Zealand's second best halfback. He he's now gone to France, so losing the Highlanders halfback would be a body blow.

McKendry: Rieko Ioane. The left wing who really wants to play centre for the Blues and All Blacks is set to see his stocks rise significantly in Japan, should he stay fit. He has power, pace and footwork and is a nightmare for defences if he is given space (or even if not). One of the most impressive things about Ioane, still only 20, though, is his attitude and determination. Off the field he appears a quiet individual but on it he has a real hunger. He wants to hurt the opposition with his own defence and attacking ability and you can't ask for much more than that. The Blues will be hoping Ioane can start the New Year the way he finished it.

Damian McKenzie may be used mostly as a backline utility by the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

3. What position will Damian McKenzie end up in a couple of years' time?

Napier:

The hope is McKenzie develops into a quality first five-eighth prospect at the Chiefs next year, one to challenge Beauden Barrett, Lima Sopoaga and Richie Mo'unga. Time is of the essence on that front. Even Beauden Barrett, the world-class talent he is, continues to evolve. Barrett absorbed lessons this year around adjusting to rush defence, and came out the other side of brief goal kicking struggles. Learning how to command and navigate a game takes time. McKenzie has schoolboy first-five experience but this is a different level. He may get there eventually. In the interim for the All Blacks a bench utility role seems likely.

McKendry: McKenzie finished the year as the All Blacks' incumbent fullback, a remarkable achievement given the selectors probably saw him more as a first-five at the start of it. But Ben Smith's sabbatical and Jordie Barrett's shoulder injury gave McKenzie that opportunity and the return of the pair next year will probably see the Chiefs player move more to a utility type role. McKenzie will play at No10 under new Chiefs coach Colin Cooper which will help with his development significantly. At his best, McKenzie is an extraordinarily dangerous broken-field runner – but he may find his opportunities more limited at the top level next year and beyond. Beauden Barrett and Lima Sopoaga are ranked ahead of him at first-five, and Richie Mo'unga must be considered to be gaining. At fullback he has competition from the incomparable Smith, and the talented Jordie Barrett, with David Havili on the improve. A high-impact bench position would be a good fit for McKenzie.

4. Sonny Bill Williams had an interesting year – is he on the rise or decline and does he have improvement left in him?

Napier:

On the rise. After a typically arduous recovery from Achilles surgery, Williams had a slow start to the year. Outside one standout performance for the Blues against the Lions, his hugely costly red card in the second test was his most memorable moment to that point. No doubt, that moment changed the complexion of the headline series, and can't be swept aside. Williams' other card (yellow) when forgetting the rules also turned the French test on its head. In between times, Williams was superb defensively and his offensive game grew immensely on the northern tour. He punched over the advantage line; offloaded and added subtle grubbers which produced two tries. With a solid offseason he should build on that strong finish.

McKendry: Put it this way; he's sort of on the rise, and yes he can improve further still. Williams made headlines again and again not all of them were positive. Sent off against the Lions in Wellington (the first All Black to see a red card since Colin Meads 50 years ago), he was also sinbinned for his brain fade of slapping the ball over the dead ball line in the test against France in Paris. But he impressed too. The offloads are not coming as often, but they are still coming and he is more considered when choosing that option. His kicking game has improved significantly and he was one of the All Blacks' best defenders on their recent northern tour.

The All Blacks cannot afford to lose AaronSmith next year. Photo / Photosport

5. One of the year's strangest stories was Aaron Smith's (misspelled) text affair. Did he finish in credit?

Napier:

Escaped lightly with a warning for lying to New Zealand Rugby during the original investigation, but largely back to his best by season's end to put those off-field issues behind him.

McKendry: Yes, and the gap between him and the rest of the halfbacks in New Zealand is as wide as ever. His speed to the breakdown and bullet-like pass were again key reasons behind the All Blacks success this year. One of the biggest issues the selectors have is providing viable options for the No9 jersey behind Smith.





6. Give the All Blacks a mark of out 10 for this season. Pass or fail?

Napier:

Two losses, one draw and 13 losses deserves a pass but it was far from a spectacular season from the All Blacks. They drew (in their eyes a loss) the Lions series, the big ticket item of the year, and were wildly inconsistent elsewhere. Allowances can be made, given seven starters were missing by the end of the season. But we still expect much more.

McKendry: Losses to the Lions and the Wallabies, plus a draw to the Lions, were the low points, but some of their performances were magnificent – most notably at Albany when they put 50 points on the Springboks, and their comeback against the Wallabies in Dunedin. The inconsistencies are the biggest concern; their drop-off in the second half against the Australians in Sydney, and against the French in Paris, and their flat performance in the first half against the Wallabies in Dunedin and against the Boks in Cape Town. The Scots should probably have beaten them at Murrayfield too, but it also all highlights how small the margins are at the top level. All three tests on the northern tour, plus the games against the French XV in Lyon and Barbarians at Twickenham, were compelling because they were so competitive. That can't be a bad thing for the game.

The All Blacks missed Brodie Retallick's presence in open play. Photo / Photosport

7. The All Blacks have built depth but are there any areas to worry about?

Napier:

Brodie Retallick's absence was glaring in the back half of the year – not so much at the lineout but around the field. His aggressive tackles and consistent charges were sorely missed. Sam Whitelock remains world-class but you need two second-rowers of this quality. To date, Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu haven't stepped up. Luke Romano produced some of his better form before succumbing to a foot injury but, at the Crusaders, he is rated behind Barrett, who has been told to work on his dominant defence.

McKendry: Now that Tawera Kerr-Barlow has moved to France, the All Blacks have Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara as their front-line halfbacks, and there is a big gap to the others, perhaps headed by Crusader Mitchell Drummond. An injury to Smith or Perenara next year will highlight the issue - injuries to both would be a big problem.

8. Early days, but rank the Kiwi Super Rugby team's prospects for 2018.

Napier:

Crusaders – defending champs, similar strong roster with Mike Delany a handy addition

Hurricanes – should be better for last year and have key players returning

Chiefs – strong pack and enough quality around unproven halves to make them competitive

Highlanders – Tony Brown a big loss on the back of Jamie Joseph

Blues – unconvincing squad and again lacking established first-five

McKendry:

Crusaders – another year of experience for coach Scott Robertson, and an extra kick of confidence for playmakers such as Richie Mo'unga and David Havili. Their pack will be the best in the competition again.

Hurricanes – should put pressure on Crusaders again due to firepower in their backline led by Beauden Barrett. Look out for little brother Jordie creating havoc at the back once he returns from injury and pocket rocket Ngani Laumape in the midfield.

Highlanders – Potential for teething issues under new coach Aaron Mauger, but he is considered a good strategist and a real players' coach. Aaron Smith and Ben Smith are crucial for them again.

Blues – Face a relatively tough draw and early trip to South Africa, but progress under Tana Umaga should continue, although there will be a bit of pressure on halfback and new skipper Augustine Pulu.

Chiefs – It's all change following the departures of coach Dave Rennie and first-five Aaron Cruden. Could be a fight with the Blues for the NZ wooden spoon.

All Black Jerome Kaino is given a yellow card during the third and final match between the Lions and All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

9. Should Jerome Kaino stay or go after next year's Super Rugby season?

Napier:

Probably makes sense for him to go. The continued emergence of Liam Squire and Vaea Fifita makes it unlikely he will feature in the 2019 World Cup. Nobody could begrudge the veteran cashing in at the end of his distinguished career.

McKendry: Stay. I still think Kaino has a lot to offer the Blues and All Blacks. There will be pressure to sign with a foreign club, though, after his horror year when he slipped down the All Black pecking order, and it wouldn't surprise if he went to France or Japan. It would be nice to see him at a third World Cup though, after his brilliant performances at the last two.

Scott Robertson, Crusaders coach. Photo / Photosport

10. Biggest achievement of 2017?

Napier:

The Crusaders come close, with Scott Robertson pulling off one hell of a rookie coaching season, but in terms of pinnacle events you can't go past the Black Ferns. Given their previous struggles against England, travelling to the other side of the world to knock them off and clinch their fifth global title was a huge achievement. That the vast majority did it as amateurs only enhances the significance of the triumph. Rightly, they received team of the year at the World Rugby awards, and should do likewise at New Zealand Rugby's awards this week.

McKendry: Crusaders. Winning their first title since 2008 with a grand final victory in Johannesburg against the Lions was an incredible achievement for the franchise and new coach Scott Robertson, who is unlikely to be underestimated again. Robertson got consistent performances out of all of his players who formed what turned out to be an unbreakable bond. New wing Seta Tamanivalu, who signed from the Chiefs and who provided a razor-sharp attacking edge alongside fullback David Havili and midfielder Jack Goodhue, was a godsend.

Bryan Williams deserves recognition. Photo / Photosport

11. Finally, who would you award the Salver gong to for outstanding service?

Napier:

Bryan "Beegee" Williams has done just about everything there is to do in the game. He was a great All Black, but his service since matches, if not betters, those on-field feats. He remains as passionate as ever, and such recognition is well overdue.

McKendry: Chalky Carr – a logistics expert for the All Blacks who has worked with Canterbury and the Crusaders and who has terminal cancer. A true gentleman and as nice a bloke as you could ever meet.