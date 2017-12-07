Over the years we've seen the likes of Nehe Milner-Skudder, Shaun Johnson and Benji Marshall take their sensational side-steps from the touch field to the international arena.

There's a long way to go, but footage of Sacred Heart College's Taufa Funaki at the New Zealand secondary schools sevens tournament in Auckland last weekend suggests he may possess similar talent.

Funaki's footwork and speed lit up the two-day Condor Sevens competition, blitzing the first up defender every time after entering games from the bench.

Funaki helped Sacred Heart into the Cup quarterfinals before they were eliminated by Napier Boys' High School.

The exuberant teen has pedigree after being a member of the Blues under 18 team in the XV-man code.

He was also the first choice halfback for New Zealand's secondary schools team that thumped Australia 34-11 in Sydney in October.