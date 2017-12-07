A former Hurricanes rugby player has been sentenced on four violence and disorder charges after attacking his wife, being pepper-sprayed and punching a police officer.

Shane Michael Carter (43), of Oamaru, a former Wellington and Hurricanes rugby representative and North Otago coach, was sentenced in the Oamaru District Court yesterday on charges of obstructing police, resisting arrest, assaulting a female and assaulting police that stemmed from an incident in October.

According to a police summary of facts, at the time of the incident, Carter's relationship with his wife was strained.

Tensions boiled over during an argument on the night of October 11, which resulted in police being called after he attacked his wife.

When police arrived he refused to speak to them and was warned he was obstructing police, before he was told he was under arrest, but refused to be handcuffed.

After resisting arrest, Carter entered the house and was pepper-sprayed before a third officer who had arrived grabbed Carter by his arm and attempted to handcuff him.

During the struggle, Carter punched him twice.

The victim's left thumb and right shoulder were injured in the incident, while one officer received a small cut to his chin and another a fat bottom lip.

At his sentencing, Carter's lawyer, Bill Dean, said his client had "behaved in an appalling way''.

He said Carter ran a successful business that employed 19 people and was active in the local sporting community, especially in rugby circles.

Carter had apologised to his family and the officers involved and had offered reparation payments to the victims.

When sentencing Carter, Judge Joanna Maze described his actions as "out of character'', but added that would be of "scant comfort'' to his victims.

On the charge of male assaults female he was sentenced to six months supervision, ordered to pay $500 reparation to his victim and undergo domestic violence counselling.

He was also sentenced to six months supervision on the charge of assault of a police officer.

He was convicted and discharged on the charges of obstruction and resisting police after making a $200 payment to a women's support group.