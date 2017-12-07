Rugby laws will become 42 per cent clearer in the new World Rugby rule book, which received approval by the World Rugby Council on Wednesday.

Labelled as one of the most complicated rule books in the sporting world, rugby's laws have bemused players and fans for decades, but that's set to change after the simplified version is globally introduced on January 1.

World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper said the book was found to be "overcomplicated" and said World Rugby are very excited about the new simplified version.

"We're always trying to simplify the game and make it more attractive ... it's another way we're trying to make rugby more accessible and more simple," he said in a Twitter video released by World Rugby.

Advertisement

World Rugby CEO @brettgosper explains the purpose of the new simplified rugby law book to be introduced on 1 January pic.twitter.com/3RWccGsVfd — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) December 6, 2017

After recognising the issue of confused players and fans, World Rugby collaborated with a diverse group of experts which undertook a two-year consultation and feedback process.

The eight member group of law experts, referees, a club coach, a sports scientist and web designer/illustrator, met with the sport's 120 member unions and six regional associations.

As a result, the simplified rule book would make rugby's laws easier to interpret and understand, while not altering the way the game is played.

A new simplified law book for rugby is set to be introduced globally on 1 January after it received approval at World Rugby Council https://t.co/K2a1ZpBcbF pic.twitter.com/0ROqftJEbj — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) December 6, 2017

"As our game continues to grow around the world, we continue to strive to make the sport ... accessible to all," World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said.

Read more:

Quade Cooper could be an NRL star - Matt Rogers

Rugby World Cup 2019: Springboks beat All Blacks where it counts

England's Maro Itoje facing race to be fit for Six Nations after suffering fractured jaw

"The laws can be difficult for new participants and fans and the new law book goes a long way towards simplifying it and making it easier to understand for players, coaches, referees and the viewing public."

World Rugby said they've made the laws easier and simpler to understand while not affecting the way the game is played. Photo / Getty

The book was described as more logically laid out, clearer in explanations, with various contradictions removed and calculated at 42 per cent shorter than the current 212-page tome.

The new law book will be printed and distributed in the usual way while an online version will go live on 1 January, and as there are no differences in laws between the two books, either version could be used for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.