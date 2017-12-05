PARIS (AP) — French sports minister Laura Flessel has given justice officials the conclusions of an investigation into an alleged conflict of interest involving French rugby federation president Bernard Laporte.

Laporte, the former France coach and sports minister, has denied accusations that he pressured the French federation's appeals board to reduce sanctions against Top 14 club Montpellier, which is owned by his friend, Mohad Altrad.

In a statement late Monday, the French sports ministry said Laporte contacted the appeal commission's president on June 30 and stressed that the phone call resulted in "a change of decision from commission members. Evidence is lacking so far to know the exact content of the phone call."

Montpellier's 70,000 euro fine was reduced to 20,000 euros and a one-game stadium ban canceled after Laporte's intercession.