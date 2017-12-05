Jason Taumalolo's decision to represent Tonga is having an impact with young Pacific Island rugby players with two rising stars preferring to play for the Samoa Barbarians rather than New Zealand at the upcoming World Schools Sevens tournament in Auckland.

Siave Togoiu and Jeriah Mua – two of rugby's hottest young prospects - were both selected to play for the NZ Condors Invitational team but have instead chosen to represent the Samoan side when the second edition of the tournament kicks off at Sacred Heart College on December 16.

Auckland under-19s centre Togoiu was named Player of the Tournament last year after starring for the Samoa Barbarians as they swept past the NZ Maoris and NZ Condors Invitational side before losing narrowly to Australia in the final.

Mua is set to make his first appearance at the tournament after the Hastings Boy's High School and Chiefs under-18s flanker represented the New Zealand Secondary Schools side earlier this season.

Flanker Jeriah Mua scores for the New Zealand Secondary Schools side against the Australian Schoolboys. Photo / Photosport.

World Schools Sevens director Phil Gaze believes their decision to turn down New Zealand is partly inspired by the success Taumalolo and fellow former Kiwis internationals Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Manu Ma'u and David Fusitu'a, and ex-Australian test forward Andrew Fifita enjoyed playing for Tonga at the Rugby League World Cup.

"I'm sure it was, I have no doubt," said Gaze.

"Our tournament rules say that New Zealand has first preference, however, the boys have chosen to play for Samoa.



"It's a continuation of what's happened at the Rugby League World Cup and players are choosing their hearts which I think is fantastic."

Samoa Barbarians head coach Tino PoluLeuligaga declined to comment to the Herald but echoed Gaze's comments on social media, noting the influence Tonga's success at the Rugby League World Cup had on the boy's decision to represent their heritage.

Tongan league stars decisions to represent their heritage is rubbing off on PI boys at school boy rugby level. Two boys selected to play for the NZ Schools team for the World Schools 7s tournament next weekend declined so they can play for the Samoa Barbarians instead. — Tino Poluleuligaga (@JIP2EZY) December 4, 2017

It may be the only time they get an opportunity to represent their heritage so I hope they embrace it and enjoy the experience. End of the day they will make their families proud regardless of whats on their chest. — Tino Poluleuligaga (@JIP2EZY) December 4, 2017

The World Schools Sevens tournament was established independent of the New Zealand Rugby Union, although the national body provides support and backing for the event.



Through that association, tournament rules dictate that New Zealand selectors have first pick of any eligible players, but Gaze confirmed they were willing to make an exception and have respected Togoiu and Mua's wishes.

"Our tournament selectors and coaches for the New Zealand team have said they are fine with those two players playing for Samoa," he said.

"If they were not fine then those boys would have had the option of only playing for the New Zealand Condors team or not playing in the tournament at all.

"But the New Zealand selectors and coaches said 'hey, we're up for the challenge, we don't mind that the boys are playing for Samoa.'"

The pair's decision will not impact in their future ambitions with Gaze confirming restrictions around eligibility would only come into play for an Olympic event or an All Blacks national side.

"No, it doesn't [affect them]. Even at under-20 level in rugby union, those boys could play for Samoa one year and then for New Zealand next year."

Gaze hopes the tournament can also leverage support from the Pacific Island communities in a similar way to how Samoan and Tongan fans got behind their teams throughout the Rugby League World Cup.

Tongan fans were particularly vocal during the Rugby League World Cup. Photo / Photosport

"How good was that within the Rugby League World Cup, with that support, and if we can fill a whole stand at Sacred Heart with Tongan flags that would be outstanding as well.

"We have spoken to the two Tongan coach and said we want as many people from the Tongan community as possible and bringing their flags.

"They're tapping into their Tongan community and trying to get people along to support their team."