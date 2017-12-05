Outspoken Toulon boss Mourad Boudjellal has hit out at All Blacks great Dan Carter for his decision to quit France for Japan to "make money against one-legged opponents".

Carter chose not to extend his contract at Paris club Racing 92 and instead has signed a two-year deal with the Kobe Steelers, which starts when the current French season ends in June next year.

But Boudjellal took exception to the move in a video column on Eurosport.

Dan Carter. Photo / Getty Images.

"Dan Carter told us this week that he is 35, 36, and is leaving for Japan. But it must also be said that there is a beautiful financial project in a league where there are 10 matches including eight to play against one-legged players. All will be well, there is no problem," laughed Boudjellal in the video column.

"This is not something that makes a rugby player dream of going to Japan. This is just dreaming of his tax inspector."

"It is normal that he wanted, for his old age, to have a more juicy contract," said Boudjellal.

The son of Algerian immigrants, Boudjellal is a self-made tycoon and has bankrolled Toulon's rise from France's lower leagues to triple European champions.

His strategy has focused on signing some of the world's best players - often at the expense of their national team.

Boudjellal was last in New Zealand headlines following a bizarre phone interview with Radio Sport, where he proclaimed 'I am James Bond', in response to questions about Malakai Fekitoa's signing.