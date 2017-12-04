The All Blacks have been knocked off the College Football record books.

The USC Trojans made history in the weekend when they defeated Stanford 31-28 to claim the Pac-12 Championship. It was the second time this season that USC defeated Stanford after a victory over their rivals earlier in the year.

According to ESPN, USC is the first team to defeat Stanford twice in the same season since 1913, when the All Blacks did it - in the days when Stanford's official football team actually played rugby.

The 1913 All Blacks demolished all their opponents in their North American tour including 54-0 and 56-0 thrashings of Stanford and a 40-0 win over the USC rugby team.

Over the 16-game tour the All Blacks amassed 591 points and conceded just three.