New Zealand-born rugby player Hadleigh Parkes choked up after watching a heartfelt video from loved ones, after picking up his first cap for Wales.

The video, which was produced by the Welsh Rugby Union, had both Parkes and his fiancé tearing up after they saw the messages of support from family and friends in New Zealand.

Parkes said playing his first cap for Wales was a very exciting moment for himself and that he was very thankful of the support.

"I'm very thankful for that. They're my best supporters but they also keep me grounded. Hopefully I'll get another opportunity (with Wales)," he told Wales Online.

"It was awesome. I absolutely loved every moment of it," he said as he picked up his first cap. "Tough game but the icing on the cake was to get the win. It's very exciting for me, my family and my fiancé so very happy."

The 30-year-old moved to Wales three years ago and qualified to represent his adopted home country by a matter of hours.

Despite having qualified last-minute, he made an immediate impact on the international stage - scoring two tries in a man of the match performance.

The Scarlets centre had admitted to being nervous before kick off, but mainly because of singing the Welsh national anthem.

Hadleigh Parkes scored a double on debut. Photo / AP

"Walking down the tunnel I was very nervous for a couple of reasons. One was the game but probably more for the anthem. It was just good to get out there and once you start playing rugby you get sucked into it. There was so much excitement and I loved every moment of it," he said.

"Unfortunately mum and dad couldn't make it over but they're absolutely stoked. The text's that have come through and the messages from brothers and everyone's so happy."

Wales beat South Africa 24-22.