Augustine Pulu has been announced as the new captain of the Blues.

Hooker James Parsons captained the Blues this year as Umaga's men finished ninth, just outside the playoffs.

Coach Tana Umaga said Pulu, along with previous captains Jerome Kaino and Parsons, form part of the senior leadership group.

"Both James and Jerome are sidelined for some time from surgeries and I wanted our captain to take the reins on the paddock from day one of training," said Umaga.

"Of course both James and Jerome will continue to play invaluable leadership roles in this team and will be key contributors in all aspects.

"Augie has proven captaincy experience in the Mitre-10 Cup and will add a fresh spark to the team."

Pulu has played 64 games in Super Rugby as well as representing New Zealand in Sevens at the Rio Olympics and has two All Black caps.

"It's an honour to lead a club like the Blues. We have a good bunch of guys returning and some exciting new players coming in," said Pulu. "With the help of the leadership group, I want to mould them into a strong team.

"I think we have made real progress in my time here and hope I can do my job as a player and as a captain for the Blues.

"We have to work so hard every day, on and off the field. I believe we can win the Super Rugby title – that's my goal for the team."

The Blues also announced that Ben Afeaki, the former New Zealand Maoris and All Black prop, has been appointed as scrum coach. He has enjoyed that role for North Harbour in the Mitre 10 Cup.