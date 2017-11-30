New Zealand Rugby Players Association chief executive Rob Nichol says World Rugby's decision to allow personal messages on wrist strapping for the upcoming World Sevens series is "much more sensible".

Players have been given the green light to write on their strapping tape this weekend in Dubai after a directive banning the practice was hugely criticised and labelled as "ridiculous".

World Rugby said part of the reasoning behind the directive was due to a small number of occasions where messages had caused offence to teams, nations or commercial partners.

All Black prop Kane Hames was warned by NZ Rugby after he wrote "Standing Rock" on his strapping tape, taking a political stand in support for Native Americans.

Nichol told the Herald the ban would "mix the issue" at hand because World Rugby had lost sight of the fact that individuals who wanted to make a political or supportive statement would find other ways to do so.

"What needs to be recognised [is] banning players from writing on their wrists is not actually going to address the issue of players wanting to make a statement politically on the field of play ... they'll find another way to do it."

"It's a minor issue in the context of issues but it was wrong and it's good that they've progressed it quickly," Nichol said.

Despite this weekend's "common-sense approach" World Rugby have not ruled out the potential enforcement of the policy, but Nichol said they needed to "take the ban out of the picture" and follow a process to progress a more sensible outcome.

"The issue is that they're concerned about athletes writing on the tape on their wrists, or on their body, messages that could be offensive or be inappropriate," he said.

"Firstly get some education out there … secondly just remind everyone that if you do do it the rules are already in place that you could be held accountable for it … and thirdly as a catch all and a failsafe if you like, just remind managers to make sure that none of the players involved in the teams are going to run out onto the field with something that's potentially going to breach the regulations, it's as simple as that."