Daniel McHardy is joined by Nigel Yalden and Paul Allison for one last Out of the Box rugby podcast for the year.

After a very long and draining season the All Blacks pulled out one last solid performance against Wales in the weekend.

The Northern Hemisphere tour on a whole is reviewed and the standout players are discussed.

A year unlike any was dissected with focus on the All Blacks depth and efforts on the British & Irish Lions tour.

Advertisement

The World Rugby Awards were also dished out and not everyone agrees with all of the winners.

Super Rugby and Mitre 10 Cup were remembered.

And what might an All Blacks squad look like in years to come with so much young talent blooded this year?