One of the most powerful scrums in rugby history or the weakest goal posts you've ever seen?

By the look of it, English club team Hinckley could take on the All Blacks forward pack after video emerged of their scrum collapsing a set of goalposts.

Hinckley dominated Luctonians at one particular set-piece time during their National League Two North fixture, driving their opponents back from their own five-metre line and into the posts which fell down in a heap.

The video was posted on the Hinckley Rugby Football Club Facebook page.

According to reports, Hinckley went onto win the game 52-12. No word on the posts however.