After this test in Cardiff — won yet again by some flashes of All Black genius after a slow start — I spoke to a few Wales supporters and former internationals.

The consensus was that that it was more of the same, that the All Blacks were just too good.

I think they should have been happier than that. Yes, they lost, but they were badly hit by injury heading into this test and look at the work done by their front rowers and loose forwards. It was outstanding. When they get a few world class players back they have the potential to mix it with anyone.

This was far from smash and crash Warrenball stuff. This was supremely entertaining and evidence they are catching up on the All Blacks. Wales lacked a bit of experience to finish things but they'll be better for it.

The All Blacks, like they have been over this whole tour apart from the France test, were second-best in key areas like possession and territory. I guess they're showing they can win in other ways but it does concern me that they are getting themselves in difficult situations and especially given that this time next year, they will be facing England and Ireland.

Both of those nations are in a purple patch of form. The All Blacks got away with it against a depleted Scotland and Wales but the English and Irish won't need too many chances to make them pay.

Yes, the All Blacks have lost players to injury and so on but so have the opposition. They can't afford to continue to operate with 40 per cent (or less) of the ball and expect Ireland and England to lie down.

I agree with Steve Hansen, who was pleased with the way his team fronted when they needed to, but I'm a little lost on how they're getting into these positions. The opposition isn't kicking the ball away aimlessly and for whatever reason the All Blacks are struggling to get their hands on it.

On balance, has it been a bad year? It was all set up for the Lions tour and the All Blacks weren't able to win that. They were dominant in the Rugby Championship before slipping up against Australia in Brisbane. In general, they're in a good place and have found more depth.

I guess the concerning thing for me is the Scotland and Wales forwards played like the All Blacks with the way their front rowers passed the ball. And the All Blacks, meanwhile, haven't moved forward and evolved.

What is keeping them ahead are the incredibly talented individuals in their team; Sonny Bill Williams' offload, Beauden Barrett's pace, Rieko Ioane's speed and power.

When you can combine that with someone like Sam Cane, who against Wales put in as impressive a performance by a No 7 that I have seen in a long time, the All Blacks are generally in good shape, but the chasing pack is getting closer.

No doubt the return of world class players such as Brodie Retallick and Ben Smith will help but the game plan has to change as well.