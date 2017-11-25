Who shone and who struggled in the All Blacks' win over the Wales?

All Blacks:

15. Damian McKenzie - 8

Tidier at back than he has been previously on this tour – sparky with ball and real presence on defence too.

14. Waisake Naholo - 8

Early drop off high ball but class shone through with his classy finishing of two tries in corner. Pace always a threat for hard-charging defence.

13. Ryan Crotty - 5

Early injury – made way for the excellent Anton Lienert-Brown.

12. Sonny Bill Williams - 7

Poor early pass and well covered by Welsh defence but SBW's own tackling was very good.

11. Rieko Ioane - 9

The man of the match and the man of the tour for ABs. Pace, power and anticipation make Ioane probably the best outside back in the world. Two brilliant tries again.

10. Beauden Barrett - 8

Early drop under high ball but did everything else well. Brilliant tackle early on wing Amos and seemed to have a bit of his spark back. Kicked for goal well too.

9. Aaron Smith - 7

Showed good patience on attack – lovely support play and wide pass for Naholo's first try.

8. Luke Whitelock - 6

Solid on defence as expected. Off for Matt Todd after 45 minutes.

7. Sam Cane - 8

A wrecking ball in human form. An unbelievable defensive effort from Cane who has done well on this tour.

6. Liam Squire - 7

A few big tackles – not as much on attack from Squire this time.

5. Sam Whitelock - 7

Yellow card in closing stages put pressure on his team but they responded magnificently. Solid effort defensively but looks in need of a rest.

4. Patrick Tuipulotu - 7

Good in lineouts and strong with ball but left relatively early – off after 45 for Scott Barrett.

3. Nepo Laulala - 5

Left field at halftime. Didn't seem on his game.

2. Codie Taylor - 7

Missed tackle early on impressive No7 Navidi but otherwise very good. Part of a dominant lineout.

1. Kane Hames 7

Off for Crockett after 60 minutes. Part of a solid set piece. The end of a good year for Hames.

Reserves:

16. Nathan Harris - 6

A couple of good touches late on.

17. Wyatt Crockett - 6

Flirted with yellow card for two scrum collapses but responded well.

18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi - 5

On for Laulala at halftime – for a big and strong man he was dominated too easily in the tackle.

19. Scott Barrett - 6

Climbed into his work with energy after replacing Tuipulotu.

20. Matt Todd - 7

Pacey replacement for Cane.

21. TJ Perenara - 6

Played final 17 minutes – few chances.

22. Lima Sopoaga - 6

On for Naholo for final 10 minutes – played part in lovely set move for Ioane's second try.

23. Anton Lienert-Brown - 8

On early for Crotty and excelled. Brilliant handling in difficult situation for his try.



Wales:

15. Leigh Halfpenny - 6

Not a vintage performance from a player of quality. Goalkicking off and couldn't spark attack from back.

14. Hallam Amos - 8

Beautiful break off set piece for Williams' try.

13. Scott Williams - 7

Stunning set-piece try – a player with balance and skill.

12. Owen Williams - 7

What Warrenball? The other Williams in the midfield was just as good as his mate and belied the stereotype of a big Welsh centre charging all day into contact.

11. Steff Evans - 6

Missed Rieko Ioane in build up to Naholo's first try. Didn't ask enough questions of ABs.

10. Dan Biggar - 7

Kicking game OK and navigated the ship but didn't provide the required sharpness to truly test the ABs' defence.

9. Rhys Webb - 5

Injured early and played little part in test.

8. Taulupe Faletau - 8

An X-factor player and a danger with ball. Pulled down by Todd off attacking scrum despite head start, though.

7. Josh Navidi - 8

Good early run paved way for lively game for the Welshman who attended secondary school in Christchurch. A real threat.

6. Aaron Shingler - 8

Very busy game from impressive blindside flanker. Seemed to be in everything.

5. Alun Wyn Jones - 6

Workman-like game as usual from Jones. Good in tight but didn't offer much elsewhere.

4. Jake Ball - 5

Shoulder injury in first 20 minutes meant he had little time to shine.

3. Tomas Francis - 6

Another tough Welsh front-rower. Gave away penalty which released pressure on ABs though.

2. Ken Owens - 7

Bounced around like the proverbial pinball. A tough bloke with good awareness on the carry.

1. Rob Evans - 6

Decent shift up front.

Reserves:

16. Kristian Dacey - 5

On for last five minutes.

17. Wyn Jones - 5

On for last few minutes.

18. Leon Brown - 6

A big lump of a 21-year-old who appears to be able to play a bit.

19. Cory Hill - 6

Early replacement for Ball. Had his moments.

20. Justin Tipuric - 5

On for last few minutes.

21. Gareth Davies - 8

On for Webb early and impressed with his skill and workrate. Tricky volley kick and scored a good try off attacking scrum.

22. Rhys Priestland - 5

Replaced Biggar for last 17 but couldn't spark attack either.

23. Jamie Roberts - 5

Big midfielder on for last 20 minutes. One charging run was about it.