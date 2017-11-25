Rieko Ioane was the obvious star for the All Blacks in Cardiff, but Sam Cane arguably had more of an influence.

Cane gave one of the great defensive openside performances of the professional era. He made 21 tackles – an insanely high number for a test match.

It was an incredible shift from the All Blacks seven who not only made a phenomenal number of tackles, but a phenomenal number of dominant tackles.

Strangely he remains an under appreciated asset in New Zealand. It may be because he's inherited the jersey from probably the greatest rugby player in history. Following in such big footsteps can't be easy.

But in his way, with a different style and skill-set to Richie McCaw, Cane has established himself as a world class force this year.

His performance in Cardiff was definitive proof of what a beast he has become. His appetite for carnage was insatiable and Wales, who had ample time with the ball and enough territory to feel they could have won the game, might just have done that but for the impact of Cane.

He damaged Welsh ball carriers. Knocked them hard on the gainline and hurt them. More than a few times Welshmen were slow to get back up after Cane had driven into their rib cage and then deposited some way further back from whence they had come.

There was no let up either. Cane was smashing into contact as hard in the 80th minute as he was in the first and that sort of tenacity becomes intimidating.

Whatever Wales knew or thought about him before kick off, there will be more than a few players who will be wary about playing against him again.

Halfback Gareth Davies will be one of those as Cane nailed him in a thunderous hit that was genuinely bone-rattling. Dan Biggar will have an eye out for the openside should he play the All Blacks again, for the Welsh first-five was another who was crunched a few times.

A reputation is a useful weapon for a number seven and Cane can be sure that he's developed one among his peers even if the New Zealand public seem to be slow or even oblivious to what a destructive influence he has become.

It was Cane who led the way in what was a cohesive, passionate and relentless defensive effort that was the bedrock of the victory.

Wales had long periods in the All Blacks half and enough time inside the 22 to score points. But they couldn't find holes when they needed to even though they shifted the ball well and to the right places.

The attacking prowess of Ioane and Waisake Naholo finished Wales off but those chances came around because of the tackles that were made and the frustration it caused Wales.

"I think it was a good reflection of where we were at this week,"said All Blacks coach Steve Hansen.

"We defended really well in that first half and then after half time we lifted the tempo and started to get our share of the momentum and when we got that we took the opportunities.

"You can put the best systems in place but the players have to go out there and do it and they did that.

"Tonight I thought Sam Cane was outstanding. Not only did he defend well and we have asked him to poke his head into a few more dark places and he did that.

"He had an outstanding game. He will be sore for three or four days I would say and he deserves to be after a performance like that."