Follow all the action as the All Blacks play their final game of the 2017 season against Wales.

Three changes have been made to the All Blacks' starting line up from the team that ran out against Scotland in Edinburgh last week.

Perhaps the most significant change comes at No. 8, with captain and 109-test veteran Kieran Read ruled out of the year ending clash due to a back injury. His replacement is one-test rookie Luke Whitelock, who captained the side in their mid-week match against the French XV in Lyon last week.

The news is significant for Whitelock's older and vastly more experienced brother Sam, who will skipper the team for the very first time. His locking partner will be Patrick Tuipulotu, who comes into the starting side at the expense of Luke Romano who has a foot injury.

Advertisement

Vaea Fifita also drops out of the match day squad, with Liam Squire promoted from the bench to starting blindside flanker. Rieko Ioane, who was supposedly ruled out for the remainder of the year due to shoulder damage, has remarkably recovered in time to retain his place on the left wing.

Only one change has been made on the bench, with Scott Barrett filling the vacant number 19 jersey left by Squire.

On the other hand, Wales have made sweeping changes throughout their side in the wake of their ugly win over Georgia last week.

Just three players have retained their places in the Welsh starting side, with halfback Rhys Webb and centre Scott Williams staying in the number 9 and 13 jerseys, while Hallam Amos switches wings to start at number 14.

Many familiar names from the Lions tour have also been listed to start, including Ken Owens, Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Biggar and Leigh Halfpenny. Loose forward Justin Tipuric, who played in five matches on that tour, has been named on the bench.

Despite having such talent at their disposal for this weekend's test, Gatland's men are tasked with taking down the All Blacks without many key figures. Ross Moriarty (back), Sam Warburton (neck), Jonathan Davies (foot), George North (knee), and Liam Williams (abdomen) have all been ruled out with injury, robbing the Welsh of five Lions players and 287 caps worth of international experience.