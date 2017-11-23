It's not every day a rugby player gets dubbed a religious figure rising from the dead. Nor is it common for someone definitively ruled out by their coach to make a miraculous recovery and suddenly be fit again – all in space of five days.

It seems there is not much Rieko Ioane can't do.

Last week in Edinburgh, Ioane damaged the rotator cuff in his right shoulder. All Blacks coach Steve Hansen stated the 20-year-old's season was done; Ioane would miss this weekend's final test against Wales.

Had Ioane not been nominated for World Rugby's breakthrough and player of the year gongs and, therefore, scheduled to attend the awards in Monaco next week, he would have returned home just like fellow injured All Blacks Jerome Kaino and Dane Coles.

As fate would have it, Ioane stayed and started his rehab, refusing to believe his 2017 was over.

At Tuesday training in Cardiff it seemed things were progressing as expected, with Seta Tamanivalu lining up on the left wing to replace Ioane in the starting backline.

Two days later, Ioane was back. Even then it took some time to believe he was genuinely going to play.

Lima Sopoaga, the All Blacks support act first five-eighth, was as surprised as anyone.

"Old Lazarus – back from the dead that fella," Sopoaga said. "Reckons he's got a broken shoulder and out for six months then next thing he's starting a test match. Must be in his water or something… unbelievable."

Sopoaga may not be accurate with his initial prognosis but his reaction sums up just how rare Ioane's situation is. This pretty much never happens – not in the modern age at least.

It's almost as though Ioane borrowed some of Waisake Naholo's magic leaves. And it's only more remarkable given Ioane also bounced back from a dose of the mumps during the first week of the tour.

"I did say at the beginning of the week Rieko Ioane wasn't going to be playing but I don't know what doc has done but he has fixed him and he's available," Hansen said.

Ioane's presence is a huge boost to a team missing seven starters; captain Kieran Read the latest to go down with serious back issues.

"Whilst you're disappointed at not having Reado, we're pretty excited about having Rieko. It emotionally levels out the whole plane."

Ioane, this brilliant talent, has been one of the All Blacks' best this year. His finishing prowess is now well known, but it's his increasing work-rate; his ability to shrug off tacklers and get over the advantage line that was so valuable last week at Murrayfield. He also delivered a perfect long ball for Codie Taylor's try.

In isolation Ioane brings firepower but it also means the same back three, in combination with Damian McKenzie and Waisake Naholo, will again team up. And with so many out elsewhere, stability there will be welcomed.

McKenzie sure is pleased to be linking with Ioane and he has his own theory about how he recovered so quickly.

"He loves sleeping so it might be a bit more sleeping he's been doing," McKenzie said.

"He's been positive about everything like he always is. It was good to see him out there training today. He started working hard last Saturday after the game to try and get himself right and he's managed to do that so I'm excited to be out there with him.

"He's the sort of guy who gets over things. He's played some great footy all year so I'm sure he's going to do the same."