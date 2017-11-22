The All Blacks' haka is being used as a lure to help ensure fans don't miss the start of this weekend's test against Wales in Cardiff.

The increased security measures of the modern era meant their were long queues before Wales played Australia at Principality Stadium this month, with many fans getting to their seats long after kick-off.

Thousands were stranded in the rain outside the gates as rugby authorities responded to the any terror threat by searching every fan and banning large bags and umbrellas. There were reports of unexpected issues, such as female fans getting to the entry point only to be sent to other queues because male stewards could not search them.

Slashed ticket prices saw pre-sales for Wallabies game soar to more than 66,000. With the 74,5000 stadium a sellout for the All Blacks, officials say it could take two and a half hours to get everyone into the ground.

Stadium manager Mark Williams told Wales Online: "Times have changed and we have to change with them.

"We need to get about 30,000 people inside the ground in the first 90 minutes of the gates being open. If people arrive less than an hour before kick-off, they are running the risk of missing the haka.

"We would urge people not to be complacent...the later you leave it, the longer you may be in a queue and the grater the risk of you missing the haka or even the kick-off."

The haka was at the centre of controversy at the stadium in 2006 when Graham Henry's All Blacks performed it in the tunnel, in protest at it being scheduled to take place before the Welsh anthem. The All Blacks were booed on that occasion.