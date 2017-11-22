Racing 92 has granted Irish great Ronan O'Gara an early release to join the Crusaders coaching team for the start of next year's Super Rugby season.

In a statement, Racing confirmed O'Gara will link up with the Crusaders in January in a shift that will allow him to 'enrich his rugby knowledge and improve his training methods'. The club 'did not want to deprive one of its faithful servants of a great opportunity'.

O'Gara, the three-time British and Irish Lions tourist and Irish centurion who also played over 200 games for Munster, was under contract with the French Top 14 club until 2019.

His move to work alongside Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson is the next step on the coaching ladder, one that is likely to lead back to Munster.

The Crusaders are yet to confirm the move but it is believed O'Gara has signed a two-year deal.

Since retiring from international rugby and ceding the Irish throne to Jonathan Sexton, O'Gara has spent the past five years at Racing as defence mentor where he also worked alongside Dan Carter.

O'Gara seems a natural fit to replace Leon MacDonald who announced he would step back from the Crusaders and return to Tasman to be closer to his family.

Crusaders first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga will be working closing with O'Gara and when he first heard the news two weeks ago, he welcomed the move.

"He was one of the best in the world when he was around. If the rumours are true it would be pretty cool," Mo'unga told the Herald in Paris.

"He would be very knowledgeable from a 10's perspective. Leon was a huge help for me this year. He didn't play 10 but he was an outside specialist. When he announced he wasn't coming back I was a bit gutted but I'm excited for whoever gets the opportunity and if it's him it would be awesome. I've never met him or anything but it would be cool."

O'Gara will be the only foreign coach in the New Zealand Super Rugby set up, other than Welshman Alistair Rogers at the Blues.

Rogers has, however, spent considerable time in New Zealand which included a stint in the All Blacks management team as video analyst.

Former All Blacks prop turned Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek felt O'Gara was a perfect fit for Crusaders.

"The Crusaders are a big part of my rugby career and a lot of the coaching staff I know," he said.

"The key thing there is it is about people first and foremost. ROG will slide in like a hand in a glove.

"It is a credit to him that he's been approached. If you get the right people into the Crusader environment, then that's a win straight away. Players will welcome him in with open arms if he goes there. The only thing he might need is an interpreter. Apart from that, I think he will enjoy it.

"I got to know him really well in New York. He is a top man. He is just so keen to learn. I forgot I was chatting to a guy who played over 100 tests for Ireland."