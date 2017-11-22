Silver Fern star Maria Tutaia and her new husband, a professional sportsman in Australia, have shared their first pictures from their wedding day.

Tutaia last week wed Wallabies fullback Israel Folau in an intimate ceremony in Kangaroo Valley in NSW.

The newly married couple today each released pictures of their big day on Instagram, with Tutaia posting the message "two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other".

❤️ Two imperfect people who refuse to give up on one another. 📸 @elle4lovephotography A post shared by MARIA TUTAIA (@mariatutaia) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

The pair married last Wednesday in what was described as a private ceremony. No further details of the big day have been given.

It is understood the bride and groom are now honeymooning in the Maldives.

Folau, 28, who is Christian and frequently tweets verses from the Bible, announced his engagement to Tutaia, 30, in October last year.

He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord. Proverbs 18:22 📷 @elle4lovephotography A post shared by Israel Folau (@izzyfolau) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

Tutaia, the Silver Ferns vice captain, announced earlier this year she would be taking some time away from netball after next year's Commonwealth Games to ensure she can prolong her career through to the 2019 World Cup.

Folau, who plays for the Waratahs, is the only Australian nominated for the 2017 World Rugby Player of the Year Award.

Earlier this month it was reported Folau turned down a $500,000 12-week contract so he can spend quality time with Tutaia.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the Wallabies fullback has turned down a deal to play in Japan with the Panasonic Wild Knights. According to the newspaper, Folau would have earned AU$42,000 each time he turned out for Robbie Deans' side over the summer.

Folau is skipped the Wallabies end-of-year tour, playing his final game of the year against the Barbarians earlier this month.

He told the Daily Telegraph that he and Tutaia wouldn't be tying the knot during his sabbatical from the Wallabies.