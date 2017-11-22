Kiwi-born rugby star Lukhan Tui played his first home test for the Wallabies while his family were decked out in All Blacks gear.

Tui's parents had a bob each way as they proudly supported their son yet donned All Blacks gear at Suncorp Stadium last month.

Might be a bit quiet around home for a while 👀😂...Blessed to have the opportunity to do it in front of my family !! #SorryMumAndDad #DishesEverynight A post shared by T U I (@lukhantui) on Oct 21, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

"My family, when we versed the All Blacks in Brisbane, they were all kitted out in All Blacks jerseys...I was the only one - and playing for Australia," Tui told Fox sports.

The 21-year-old said it was 'kind of funny' as he played an important role off the bench in the upset Bledisloe Cup win in Brisbane.

"I knew that all my family in New Zealand, Sydney and in Brisbane are big All Blacks fans...they were supporting them, but they were also supporting me."

After recovering a recent hamstring injury Tui is expected to play for the Wallabies in their final Spring Tour Test against Scotland on Sunday morning.