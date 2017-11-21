The All Blacks have been at the top of the world rugby rankings for eight straight years.

The world champions moved to 93.99 rankings points following Sunday's narrow 22-17 win over the Scotland at Murrayfield.

England, with 90.87, remain second in the rankings and put further distance on third placed Australia after a convincing win against the Wallabies at Twickenham.

The All Blacks were as high as 95.52 ranking points following their 25-24 win over the Springboks in Cape Town last month, but dropped back down after losing to the Wallabies in Brisbane.

The All Blacks moved to number one on November 16, 2009, taking the spot from the Springboks after South Africa beat New Zealand three straight times earlier that season.

All Blacks fullback Ben Smith made his debut against Italy two days after New Zealand re-gained the No1 spot, meaning the side have held the top ranking during all of his 64 test appearances.

Over the eight year reign the All Blacks have claimed two World Cup titles and played 109 tests, losing just nine with three draws. During that run the All Blacks have a staggering points differential of +2111 and average 4.4 tries a game.

The rugby ranking system was brought in by World Rugby just before the 2003 World Cup. Since then the All Blacks have held the top spot for more than 12 years.

It didn't start as it meant to go on because England were the first No 1-ranked team and Australia also started above New Zealand.

Since then, it has been an All Black landslide apart from three brief spells when they were at No 2.

72 straight weeks at number one

Other number ones on November 16, 2009:

Number one movie - American epic disaster film 2012

Number one single in NZ - Whatcha Say by Jason Derulo

Best selling phone - Nokia 5230

Top men's tennis player - Roger Federer

Top women's tennis player - Serena Williams

Top male golfer - Tiger Woods

Top female goler - Lorena Ochoa