Hurricanes captain Brad Shield has confirmed his move to England, signing a deal with Wasps following the Super Rugby season.

The Wasps official website have confirmed the signing of the former All Blacks Under-20s player for the 2018-19 season.

"I think the club plays a similar style of rugby to the Hurricanes and feel I will fit in nicely," Shields said of the Wasps website.

"The club competes well across all the competitions and it's going to be the perfect place for my young family to settle. I'm looking forward to joining the squad after my playing commitments to the Hurricanes finish in 2018."

England have long been aware that the 26-year-old qualifies to play for them through his parents, which means he could be fast-tracked into the England squad at the start of next season if Eddie Jones chooses to select him.

Shields is a versatile forward who is equally comfortable at No8 and flanker, although the All Blacks privately believe Jones may direct him towards the blindside berth occupied by Chris Robshaw.

His signing is a coup for highly ambitious Wasps, who have beaten competition from Saracens and Leicester, as well as Northampton, who were also interested until they signed former Springbok Heinrich Brussow to fill the gap left by Louis Picamoles' departure.

Shields' switch of allegiance is not without precedent. The England squad boasts two New Zealand-born players - captain Dylan Hartley and Mako Vunipola, while another, Ben Te'o, is injured.