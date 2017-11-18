Patrick McKendry gives his verdict on who shone and who struggled in the All Blacks' 22-17 victory over Scotland.
New Zealand:
15. Damian McKenzie - 7
Tidier than last weekend in Paris. Nice assist for Barrett's try. Important late tackle on Hogg.
14. Waisake Naholo - 6
Penalised a lot early and couldn't get into game. Escaped yellow card for taking out Hogg in air - right decision by officials.
13. Ryan Crotty - 7
Nice touches and solid on defence, but not prominent enough on attack.
12. Sonny Bill Williams - 8
Composed performance. Nice kick through for McKenzie's try - a virtual replay of last weekend's assist for Crotty. Busy with ball in first half.
11. Rieko Ioane - 8
Powerful and a big threat for All Blacks on left wing but clocked off for Jones' late try which put Scots back in it.
10. Beauden Barrett - 7
Pace and anticipation resulted in great set piece try. Big cover tackle on Hogg in final seconds but would be nice to see ABs No10 a little more assertive throughout.
9. Aaron Smith - 6
Relatively quiet until replaced for final 15 minutes by Perenara.
8. Kieran Read - 7
Big defensively late on but little impact on attack. Is that a sign of fatigue after a big year?
7. Sam Cane - 6
Good early turnover and pretty good defensively. Can't have many complaints about second-half yellow card for killing ball on own line.
6. Vaea Fifita - 7
All Blacks' main attacking weapon in first half. Great break up middle but bad handling mistake straight after halftime and faded thereafter.
5. Sam Whitelock - 7
Big turnover after halftime with All Blacks in trouble but another who appears fatigued. His best rugby was played earlier in year and mostly for Crusaders.
4. Luke Romano - 6
Not the presence he was last weekend against France.
3. Nepo Laulala - 6
Not many opportunities to put Scots under pressure in set piece.
2. Codie Taylor - 7
Some good runs and nice try in corner but threw intercept pass to Finn Russell which put ABs back under pressure.
1. Kane Hames - 7
Helped win penalty with brilliant scrum under own posts with Wyatt Crockett in bin.
Reserves:
16.
Nathan Harris - 5: Played last five minutes.
17.
Wyatt Crockett - 4: Penalty magnet again and sent to sin bin for taking out Scotland halfback.
18.
Ofa Tu'ungafasi - 5: Didn't feature much but kudos for his part in winning scrum penalty with Hames.
19.
Liam Squire - 7: Prominent with ball when coming on for Romano in second half, but should have passed to Sopoaga after brilliant carry off back of scrum.
20.
Matt Todd - 5: Played last five minutes.
21.
TJ Perenara - 5: Lucky not to concede ruck penalty late on as Scots poured forward.
22.
Lima Sopoaga - 5: Played last five minutes.
23.
Anton Lienert-Brown - 5: Not many chances.
Scotland:
15. Stuart Hogg - 9
Inspirational performance for Scots. Most dangerous player on field and could have helped his side to glorious victory at end.
14. Tommy Seymour - 6
Good early high take but mistakes thereafter. Bad drop at back of ruck, dropped ball over sideline and conceded defensive scrum with sloppy stuff on own line.
13. Huw Jones - 7
Lovely try near end which gave Scots a sniff of big upset.
12. Alex Dunbar - 7
Solid defensively - didn't give his giant opposite much room.
11. Lee Jones - 6
Fewer mistakes than his wing man Seymour but offered little on attack.
10. Finn Russell - 7
Very good early on as Scots set the tempo. Faded a bit but great defensive intercept of Taylor's pass.
9. Ali Price - 7
Good energy and probably shaded his opposite Smith.
8. Cornell du Preez - 6
Early dropped pass in promising position. Not prominent enough.
7. Hamish Watson - 6
Early injury - off after 27 minutes.
6. John Barclay (c) - 7
Won early penalty with turnover. A good, hard-working loose forward and skipper.
5. Jonny Gray - 7
Too powerful for visitors close to line as he muscled over. Good lineout presence.
4. Ben Toolis - 6
Good in set piece - scrum looked worse without him.
3. Zander Fagerson - 5
Took eye off ball on All Blacks' line and then collapsed scrum - a poor couple of minutes which probably defined his test.
2. Stuart McInally - 6
Went to blindside flanker after a couple of injuries - didn't look out of place.
1. Darryl Marfo - 5
Couple of good carries.
Reserves:
16.
George Turner - 6: Came on and straight away Scotland conceded scrum penalty.
17.
Jamie Bhatti - 5: Not prominent.
18.
Simon Berghan - 6: Good ball skills from Christchurch-born prop.
19.
Grant Gilchrist - 5: Didn't feature much.
20.
Luke Hamilton - 6: Looked good when coming on early to openside flanker but then suffered his own leg injury.
21.
Henry Pyrgos - 5: Passed ball a bit but that was it.
22.
Pete Horne - 5: Dumb tackle off ball in second half.
23.
Byron McGuigan - DNP