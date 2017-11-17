Eddie Jones has urged England's players to call on memories of four successive wins over the Wallabies during tomorrow's mouth-watering clash at Twickenham.

England are second in the world rankings, one spot ahead of Australia, and have not lost to their old rivals since an ignominious defeat on home soil at the 2015 World Cup.

Jones has tasted defeat just once in 21 matches since taking over in 2016, but his side were less than convincing in a 21-8 win over Argentina last week.

They also face a side that are unbeaten in seven matches and chalked up recent wins over New Zealand and Wales, and Jones is relishing the encounter. "Their team has changed a little bit," he said.

"Of the team we played against last year, probably six or seven of those players were there.

"And they'll have a bit of an itch in the back of their head. When the game gets tighter, their memory will go back to those precious games.

"So that's an advantage for us, that itch in the back of their head."

Jones has been less vocal in his pre-match assessment of Michael Cheika's side last year unlike 12 months ago when he accused the Wallabies of scrummaging illegally.

He was also upset at what he claimed were reports of him not giving credit to his former Randwick teammate.

"The last I spoke I praised Cheika's effort and that wasn't reported," he said.

"Selective hearing is a great thing.

"He's done a great job, has rebuilt the side twice - first before the World Cup and now after the World Cup.

"They've got them playing that physical, juggernaut type of game. They're a hard side to beat."

Jones has recalled British and Irish Lions centre Owen Farrell after he was rested against Argentina last week.

Lock Joe Launchbury also returns with Anthony Watson, another Lions tourist in New Zealand earlier this year, named at fullback ahead of the injured Mike Brown.

"He [Farrell] is a very experienced international player, he's a good defender, a good communicator in attack," Jones said.

"He's been nominated for World Rugby player of the year, that's a testament to his ability.

"He's a great competitor and that's [one thing we'll have to do against Australia] ... compete hard. There's no one better at that than Owen."