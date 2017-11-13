England's coach Eddie Jones is in a bit of strife for having been caught having a bit of a temper tantrum during Saturday's match against Argentina.

Jones was caught on camera hurling a pen and notebook and then clearly swearing in frustration after his side conceded a penalty.

He has apologised for swearing but explained his general anger, saying effectively that his frustration was a sign of his desire and expectation that his side should have been playing better than they were.

"We want to play well, we want to play good rugby, and I don't see any reason why I shouldn't be frustrated."

It may sound like an impassioned and reasonable justification of his behaviour, but it's riddled with hypocrisy.

Coaches don't expect their players to be overtly frustrated when things don't go their way.

Wild and erratic actions by players get them into trouble. They are told every week by their coaches that test football is essentially a mental game, where handling the pressure is everything.

The expectation on the players is that they will be calm, composed and considered in everything they do no matter whether things are going their way or not.

What then should the England players think when they see their coach failing to live by the same standards?

Is it okay for a coach to let his frustration get the better of him during the game and then point out after it, that one of the failings of the players was to make good decisions in the heat of battle?

When it comes to international rugby, surely what is good for the goose is good for the gander? If the players are expected to hold it all together, why not coaches?

Certainly, the All Blacks coaching team give the impression they are of the view that to instil calm, they have to lead by example.

Head coach Steve Hansen rarely gives anything away in the coaching box. He is impassive. There is no hand slapping on the table. There are no pens sent flying or cups of water tossed in anger.

He's not one to slap his hand to his forehead or look to the heavens asking for strength.

In the last few years, the only time he has shown any real emotion was when the All Blacks played France in the World Cup quarter-final.

When Julian Savea scored shortly before half-time there was a bit of air punching and high fiving.

But typically the All Blacks coaching team stay emotionless regardless of what is happening. When the French were clawing their way back into the game last Saturday, there was no panic from the coaches.

Hansen kept the same facial expression, the same demeanour and even when the All Blacks conceded a penalty try and were shown a yellow card in the process, he reacted the same way he did to everything else and calmly and quietly spoke to his coaching team.

So does it all matter?

Beyond the hypocrisy, no, not really. How a coach gesticulates or reacts has little bearing on the outcome.

But the problem is, that for the players, it may be hard to look beyond the hypocrisy.

That's all they see - a coach telling them not to do the very thing he ends up doing publicly.