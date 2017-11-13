A contrite Eddie Jones has apologised following his F-bomb tirade against his England players.

Jones was caught on camera hurling his notepad on his desk in the coaching box and screaming 'How f****ng stupid are we?," during his side's unconvincing win over Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday.

But the former Wallabies mentor came out swinging against the local media after the Daily Mail published a story with pictures of a electronic touchboard in the team's private area at their hotel.

The story detailed plans of how they will prepare for the Sunday's match against Australia at Twickenham and left Jones fuming.

"Firstly I'd just like to apologise for swearing in public," he said.

"Not acceptable so I apologise for that and I'll find a different way to express my frustration in the future.