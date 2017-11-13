England head coach Eddie Jones has hit out at his side following a dismal 21-8 win over Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday (NZT).

Watching his side's "grindathon" performance from the coaches' box, Jones was visibly frustrated at the mistakes his team were making.

His frustration culminated in a foul-mouthed tantrum when young flanker Sam Underhill conceded a penalty deep inside their own territory, with television cameras catching the former Wallabies' and Japan coach's tirade.

That was so good from Eddie I had to make a GIF out of it.#ENGvARG pic.twitter.com/eOWjjQsRaL — Blood & Mud Rugby (@bloodandmud) November 11, 2017

A clearly incensed Jones was seen throwing his notepad and mouthing "F***, how f***ing stupid are we?"

Advertisement

"I haven't seen it," he said to Fox Sports when questioned about his outburst.

"How frustrated? Throwing stuff? That is pretty frustrated," Jones added.

"We want to play well, we want to play good rugby, and I don't see any reason why I shouldn't be frustrated."

The win was England's 20th victory from 21 matches following Jones' takeover as head coach following their humiliating pool stage exit from the 2015 World Cup, of which they hosted.

However, this is the first time Jones has vented anger publicly, resulting in a different build-up than usual ahead of their upcoming test against the Wallabies this weekend.

12 months ago, Jones prepared to host the Wallabies in London fresh after a victory against Argentina by verbally sparring with Australian coach Michael Cheika in the lead-up to the test.

The 2003 World Cup-winners went on to defeat the tourists, winning 37-21 to make it four consecutive wins over the side that knocked them out of their own World Cup.

But the Australians are a much-improved outfit compared to a year ago, and they head into this weekend's meeting unbeaten in seven tests, including a surprise win over the All Blacks in Brisbane three weeks ago - a feat Jones' squad cannot match.

It is a far cry from the state the Wallabies were in last year, where they were whitewashed in a three-match home series by Jones' men, could not manage a victory over the All Blacks, and headed into the season-ending English test on the back of consecutive losses against the French Barbarians and Ireland.

"We know how we want to play against Australia," Jones said.

"We've got a very clear vision of how we want to play against Australia and it should be fun.

"We are hoping Australia bring their absolute best game. These games are about seeing where we are at."

Cheika steered clear of being drawn into another verbal joust with his opposite after his side's 29-21 win over Wales in Cardiff on Sunday (NZT).

"Mate, it's irrelevant. It's Australia versus England," he said.

"That's the only thing that counts. It's not about fun with Eddie or anyone. We'll have fun in our own camp and then prepare ourselves best we can each day."