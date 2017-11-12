Luke Whitelock will captain another new-look All Blacks team to confront the French XV in Lyon on Wednesday (NZT).

Canterbury captain and Highlanders No 8 Whitelock was called into the All Blacks squad as cover last week for Jerome Kaino, who has since returned home after injuring his knee.

Whitelock will now lead the team, becoming the All Blacks' third captain in the past 10 days. Beauden Barrett led a young team against the Barbarians at Twickenham last week, before regular skipper Kieran Read returned for the 38-18 victory over France in Paris on Sunday (NZT).

Whitelock played his sole test against Japan in 2013.

The All Blacks have, as expected, protected the vast majority of their test squad. Liam Squire is the notable exception, named to start at blindside after missing the test against France with a virus. Ardie Savea joins Squire and Whitelock in the loose forward trio.

Patrick Tuipulotu and Dominic Bird lock the second-row.

Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Lima Sopoaga form an experienced halves partnership, with Canterbury duo Mitchell Drummond and Richie Mo'unga the only back cover on the bench.

Of the All Blacks' fringe prospects, Jack Goodhue may have the biggest itch to scratch.

All going to plan Goodhue would have debuted from centre or off the bench against the Barbarians at Twickenham alongside fellow rookies Tim Perry, Matt Duffie and Asafo Aumua.

Instead, he was stuck at home battling the mumps in that first week, and therefore remains the only member of the main touring squad yet to pull on the black jersey.

Outside Hurricanes second five-eighth Ngani Laumape, the Northland prospect will finally get his chance.

North Harbour wing Duffie, Tasman prop Perry and Wellington prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen make their maiden starts.

On the bench, Otago openside Dillon Hunt, Akira Ioane, Atu Moli, who will be covering the unfamiliar loose head role, Drummond and Mo'unga are all set of their first appearances.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said: "This is another exciting opportunity for a young, group of men to go out and experience what it's like to wear the All Blacks jersey and deal with all the pressures that come with that. We are sure that they will represent themselves, their families and the All Blacks proudly.

"Whilst Luke Whitelock is only playing his second game for the All Blacks, he was an obvious choice as captain given his experience and leadership as captain of both the Highlanders and Canterbury Mitre 10 Cup team. On behalf of the All Blacks, we'd like to congratulate Luke as well as the players who are pulling on the black jersey for the first time. It will be a proud moment for all of them."

Hansen added: "This match was included in the northern tour itinerary at our request to allow us to provide an extra opportunity for this group. It'll allow us to continue to grow our depth, which will not only bode well for the here and now, but also 2019 and well beyond.

"This group has trained well and we're looking forward to watching them play at this level. We're expecting another boisterous crowd of 60,000 in Lyon which will create an exciting atmosphere for them and we're all looking forward to it."

All Blacks team:

15 David Havili, 14 Matt Duffie, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Seta Tamanivalu, 10 Lima Sopoaga, 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8 Luke Whitelock, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Dominic Bird, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 3 Jeff Toomaga-Allen, 2 Nathan Harris, 1 Tim Perry.

Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Atu Moli, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Scott Barrett, Akira Ioane, Dillon Hunt, Mitchell Drummond, Richie Mo'unga